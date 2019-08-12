You have been added to Homeless Union of Greensboro Updates and Announcements

Hi pr@greensboro101.com,
Homeless Union added you to the Homeless Union of Greensboro Updates and
Announcements group.
groups.google.com/d/forum/hugso-updates
Message from Homeless Union:
welcome to the announcements and updates list for the Homeless Union of
Greensboro
House Keys not Handcuffs!
About this group:
Email list for supporters of the Homeless Union of Greensboro – We are
committed to addressing issues that arise from experiences of homelessness,
based on the priorities of those most directly affected. We expose root
causes of Mass Homelessness and defend civil rights. House Keys not
Handcuffs!
Google Groups allows you to create and participate in online forums and
email-based groups with a rich community experience. You can also use
your Group to share documents, pictures, calendars, invitations, and other
resources.
If you do not wish to be a member of this group or believe this group may
contain spam:
* You can unsubscribe from this group at
groups.google.com/d/forum/hugso-updates/unsubscribe/AHZ7KVNNkGGLcQH02hsgN32Hs5gXVwiBe-QWe_Pia65N9LpYZPxUpTXOsMac1mxiw154WWEXeAKn362lp427G3qCIs0ZD4jBPw
or by sending email to HUGSO-updates+unsubscribe@googlegroups.com
* You can report this group for abuse at
groups.google.com/d/abuse/YQAAAK9ziEoHAAAA6BAkMtcAAABW7Tg05JSx63MMOLYoHC96-wTwSI8
* You can opt out of all future Google Groups activity at
groups.google.com/d/optout
View this group at: groups.google.com/d/forum/hugso-updates
Start your own group at groups.google.com/d/creategroup.
Visit Google Groups Help Center at
support.google.com/groups/bin/answer.py?answer=46601.