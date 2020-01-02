[GAClogo]

For Immediate Release

Contact: Andrew Brown 336-373-7456

Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

YMCA awards five future National Swimming Championships to Greensboro Aquatic Center

Short Course Championship returning 2021-2023

Long Course Championship coming in 2020 & 2021

(Greensboro, NC – January 2, 2020) YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) has selected Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) to host its National Short Course Swimming Championship in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and National Long Course Swimming Championship in 2020 and 2021.

Y-USA selected Greensboro based on the significant community support evidenced during the site visit and previous years hosting; the quality and capacity of its event site; the enthusiastic support demonstrated by the Greater Greensboro YMCA leadership; and a community history of providing quality sporting event experiences to participants.

“We are excited and confident that Greensboro will continue to make our national championship meets extraordinary for our youth athletes and their coaches,” said Lindsay Mondick, Senior Manager of Aquatics for Y-USA. “We look forward to celebrating the very best in YMCA swimming in this state-of-the-art venue. Our athletes and their families make significant sacrifices to help them reach their full potential. We owe it to all of them to make this an experience both in and out of the pool that will be remembered for a lifetime. We believe we have found such a place in Greensboro.”

The YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship is the nation’s top youth swimming competition with more than 1,500 swimmers from 200 plus Ys nationwide will competing at the event each year with the support of an additional 2,000 parents, coaches and volunteers. The GAC has hosted the YMCA Short Course National Swimming Championship annually since 2012. The GAC hosted the YMCA National Long Course Championship for the first time in 2017, making the Greensboro Aquatic Center the first venue to host both championships in the same year.

“YMCA championships are among the largest and most prestigious events we have ever hosted at the GAC,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “To be awarded five future championships is a testament to our hosting abilities and gives us an incredible opportunity to continue to build on the strong relationship we have with YMCA of the USA.”

The Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates the five championships will generate more than $20.2 million in economic impact.

“These championships have an enormous effect on our local hospitality industry and we look forward to continuing to welcome YMCA swimmers and their families from around the country to Greensboro,” said Greensboro Area Convention & Visitor Bureau president Henri Fourrier.

The 2020-2023 YMCA Championships will be hosted by Greensboro Aquatic Center in cooperation with the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greensboro Sports Foundation, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, YMCA of Greensboro and the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center.

About YMCA of the USA

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationship and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.

About Greensboro Aquatic Center

Located on the campus of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the 78,323-square-foot indoor Greensboro Aquatic Center (greensboroaquaticcenter.com<www.greensboroaquaticcenter.com>) has emerged as one of the top aquatic venues in the nation since its opening in 2011. Built at a cost of nearly $19 million, the state-of-the-art, multi-purpose, three-pool facility has hosted an impressive national swim meet calendar including numerous USA swimming U.S. Masters, NCAA, ACC and YMCA national championships. The GAC also serves local citizens through its daily hosting of fitness classes, club and school swim and dive team practices, private swim lessons and its unique partnership with Guilford County Schools in the development of a privately financed, curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program.

