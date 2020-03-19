WWE NXT rescheduled

[X]

WWE® NXT® LIVE AT THE FIELDHOUSE AT GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX RECHEDULED

STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2020 – The WWE NXT live event originally scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex has been rescheduled to Friday November 6, 2020.

All tickets purchased for the Greensboro, NC NXT live event will be honored on November 6, 2020. Fans that cannot attend the rescheduled date should go to their point of purchase for refunds.

