WWE Friday Night Smackdown coming to Greensboro Coliseum Jan. 17

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN TO BROADCAST LIVE FROM GREENSBORO COLISEUM FOR THE FIRST TIME ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

TICKETS ON SALE AT 12:00 PM FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 VIA TICKETMASTER.COM

WHAT: The hottest primetime show on FOX, Friday Night Smackdown, will broadcast to the world LIVE from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC on Friday, January 17, 2020. See Daniel Bryan battle Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Roman Reigns vs King Corbin. Plus, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Braun Strowman, “The Boss” Sasha Banks, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and many more! Talent at all WWE events is subject to change.

Tickets for this event go on sale to the public on Friday, November 22 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. Reserved tickets start at $15. Additional fees may apply.

WHO: Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns, WWE Superstar

Bayley, SmackDown Women’s Champion

Shinsuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Champion

The New Day SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Daniel Bryan, WWE Superstar

King Corbin, WWE Superstar

Sasha Banks, WWE Superstar

The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder), WWE Superstars

*Subject to Change

TICKETS: $15, $25, $35, $50, $75, $95 & $100 available at www.Ticketmaster.com<www.Ticketmaster.com> and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Ringsider Packages with floor seat across from cameras and exclusive merchandise are available. Additional fees may apply.

WHEN: Friday, January 17, 2020 – 7:45 PM

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. | Greensboro, NC 27403

