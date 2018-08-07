WQMG’s Summer Throwback Party 2018 coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Saturday, Sept. 8

[ENTERCOM communications][wqmg_oldschool_lowres]

SUMMER THROWBACK PARTY 2018

featuring Stokley with Blackstreet

White Oak Amphitheatre – Saturday, Sept. 8

Tickets on sale now!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – As part of its ‘Summer Throwback Party’ series, WQMG will bring Stokley and special guest Blackstreet to Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s White Oak Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 8. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

STOKLEY

The GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist is known best as the lead singer and drummer for legendary R&B group Mint Condition. As such, he has crisscrossed the globe, touring with luminaries like Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Alicia Keys.

The world knows Stokley’s enduring collaborations. His 2011 effort with Kelly Price, “Not My Daddy,” earned a GRAMMY nomination. The TV performances alongside Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien and awards shows such as BET Honors and the AMAs. His film scores and catalogue of studio work, a veritable who’s who: Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott and more.

In June of 2017, Stokley released his first solo album, “Introducing Stokley”, featuring the top 10 singles “Level” and “Organic”.

BLACKSTREET

Founded in 1991 by Teddy Riley and Chauncey Hannibal after the breakup of Guy, the group featured original members Riley, Chauncey Hannibal, Levi Little and Dave Hollister. Their debut album, Blackstreet was released in June of 1994 and was certified platinum. Their sophomore album, ‘Another Level’, released in 1996 went quadruple platinum off of the success of the first single, ‘No Diggity’, which features Dr. Dre and earned them a Grammy in 1998 Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Blackstreet has gone through a few cast changes over the years. The group now consists of original members Chauncey Hannibal and Levi Little, with Mark Middleton and Eric Williams who later joined the group and can be heard on the albums “Finally” and “Level II”.

