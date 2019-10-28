World’s Toughest Rodeo coming to LJVM

[PressReleaseText][CINCH WTR no bkgrd]

CINCH WORLD’S TOUGHEST RODEO

FRIDAY & SATURDAY MARCH 20 – 21, 2020

Pp PRESHOW 6 – 7 PM SHOW 7:30 PM

LVJM COLISEUM WINSTON-SALEM

Tickets on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

u ready for this?

GET READY TO RODEO WINSTON-SALEM… the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo storms the LVJM COLISEUM March 20 – 21, 2020. It’s a MUST GO SHOW featuring rodeo entertainment like you have never seen before. Fans can expect the absolute best of the best in cowboy and animal athletes competing to be the “TOUGHEST in the WORLD”, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. This action-packed event will qualify winners to ride in the “million dollar” American rodeo in Dallas, as well as the ultimate opportunity to compete at the NATIONAL FINALS RODEO in Las Vegas, NV for the WORLD CHAMPION title! There’s a lot at stake for the cowboys and they are “in it to win it”. We are proud to be PRORODEO!

The sidewalk ends and the wild west begins at the CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo featuring the 3 fan favorite events, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, and most extreme sport, Bull Riding. 12 contestants compete for the ultimate chance to come back for the winner takes all Showdown Round! Some of the nation’s fastest cowgirls on their very own animal athletes will compete against the clock in the Women’s Barrel Racing.

CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo is more than an 8 second ride in 2020 featuring ProRodeo’s most talented specialty entertainers! From rags to riches, you will meet the trick horse extraordinaire, Bojangles. Bojangles survived hurricane Katrina and was rescued by animal trainer and entertainer, Jerry Thornton and has become a world-famous liberty and trick horse putting on an unforgettable show. Dusti Crain-Dickerson will hit the ground running in her trick riding, Roman riding and a four -up team acts. Rounding out our lineup of entertainers, behind the microphone, will be National Finals Rodeo Announcer, Roger Mooney, of Ellijay, GA providing the play by play rodeo action!

The doors open early each night for a unique experience for fans as they get their rodeo on in the Cowboy Fun Zone, preshow from 6-7pm each night. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the cowboys, cowgirls, and specialty entertainers, get autographs and have special photo ops! Sonny, the CWTR picture bull will be joined by his pard, Silver Dollar giving fans the chance to sit on a LIVE bull in the chutes and get actual proof with a picture! Pony rides, behind the scene looks, giveaways, and much, much more attract fans to the Preshow, so come early, there is lots to do before the CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo even begins! It’s an experience fans will never forget.

TIME AND TICKETS: Friday, March 20 and Saturday, Saturday March 21 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets are family priced starting at just $20 with additional options including The Gold Buckle Package, featuring best seats, rodeo rally rag, a free program and early access to the Preshow with a meet and greet only for VIP’s. Bring the whole family as kids are ½ price every day.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com>, the Bridger Field House box office and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Get a $5 off ONLINE ONLY discount code found at www.facebook.com/worldstoughestrodeo<www.facebook.com/worldstoughestrodeo>.

For more info, visit www.worldstoughestrodeo.com<www.worldstoughestrodeo.com> or call 563-879-4492.

It’s More Than an 8 Second Ride!

Andrew Bro

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.