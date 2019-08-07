[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Women’s Equality Day Breakfast Celebrates Anniversary of 19th Amendment

GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2017) – The Commission on the Status of Women will celebrate the anniversary of women’s suffrage at the annual Woman’s Equality Day Breakfast

from 8:30-10:30 am Saturday, August 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum Terrace, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Keynote speaker this year is Valda Ford, recognized as an expert on women’s health, leadership and cultural competency who has been featured on FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS. Ford is an award-winning public speaker and CEO of the Center for Human Diversity.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department: 336-373-2038. You must RSVP no later than Wednesday, August 14. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The mission of Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro, in part, by creating and conducting educational programs on issues affecting women. For additional information, contact the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

