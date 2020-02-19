Winter Weather/Steel Plates

Good morning,

Field Operations has begun prepping our equipment and staff for the possibility of winter weather coming in tomorrow, Thursday. We are touching base with everyone that may have any knowledge of any steel plates that are placed in the roadways throughout the city. If you know of any plates, please respond back and let us know exact locations as soon as possible. Once we are aware of these, we will send people out to mark them with the necessary warning signs so our drivers will not run the risk of plowing them over. We are hoping that this becomes a non-plowing event but, as always, we are planning for the worst.

Thank you all for your help in this,

Jordan S. Lambeth

Pavement Maintenance Section Supervisor

City Of Greensboro

Phone: (336)373-2777

Cell: (336)382-7039

