Winter Jam returning to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

View this email in your browser<mailchi.mp/turningpointpr/newsboys-united-to-headline-winter-jam-2019?e=%5bUNIQID%5d>

[https://gallery.mailchimp.com/b45a1d58c332789d0efea331f/images/173fdd7d-05f7-48a9-ab09-402d9e46c58e.png]

NEWSBOYS UNITED TO HEADLINE WINTER JAM 2019

Christian Music’s Top Tour Unveils 360º Center Stage

[https://gallery.mailchimp.com/b45a1d58c332789d0efea331f/images/244ebca4-de9b-45a1-b1a3-e7aca5ae6f88.jpg]

[https://gallery.mailchimp.com/b45a1d58c332789d0efea331f/images/e069cce5-af54-418c-9494-e2a299a683de.jpg]NASHVILLE, Tenn.- The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, Christian music’s largest annual tour and one of the top first quarter tours in the world, made a series of major announcements during festivities held earlier this evening. Streamed around the world via Facebook LIVE, the event-at Nashville’s Hard Rock Café-was attended by artists, industry personnel and national media. Revealing a history-making tour first, Winter Jam will be presented on a 360º “in the round” center stage, showcasing a diverse lineup helmed by supergroup Newsboys United.

Comprised of current members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, along with former members Peter Furler and Phil Joel, Newsboys United are set to take the Winter Jam stage to deliver a string of the biggest hits from the iconic band’s three-decade career. One of the most popular groups in Christian music history, Newsboys have sold more than 8 million units and amassed eight Gold® certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

Winter Jam’s 2019 blockbuster lineup continues with GRAMMY®-nominated former “American Idol” finalist Danny Gokey; GRAMMY®-winning recording artist and “Overcomer” hitmaker Mandisa; Northern Ireland’s “Count Every Blessing” worshippers Rend Collective; Skillet drummer and female solo rocker LEDGER; GRAMMY®-nominated tour creators and hosts NewSong; and Dove Award-nominated Gotee recording artist Hollyn. In addition, the Pre-Jam Party is slated to feature hip-hop recording artist Ty Brasel; rockers Manic Drive; singer/songwriter Dan Bremnes; and special guest former Stellar Kart and Audio Adrenaline frontman Adam Agee. The tour will also include a Gospel presentation from Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier or Zane Black.

[https://gallery.mailchimp.com/b45a1d58c332789d0efea331f/_compresseds/8393d5e2-8e21-4a63-adde-94a243840a18.jpg][https://gallery.mailchimp.com/b45a1d58c332789d0efea331f/images/c68cad7c-a22b-4d0d-a452-fa492c3e5bb3.jpg][https://gallery.mailchimp.com/b45a1d58c332789d0efea331f/images/13b9a435-dbab-4d13-8303-39fb38978449.jpg]

(L-R) Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective

Kicking off January 11 at Jacksonville, Florida’s Veterans Memorial Arena, Winter Jam is scheduled to hit a total of 44 cities, including a Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 stop at Greensboro Coliseum.

“I’ve been extremely excited to tell people about this year’s lineup,” said NewSong founding member and Winter Jam creator Eddie Carswell. “Not only are we thrilled to tour with several artists who’ve never been part of Winter Jam before, but we can’t wait to be back on the road with some of our closest friends. It’s going to be fun!”

“We’re looking forward to having a 360º stage for the first time,” Carswell adds. “It’s something we’ve dreamed about and now it’s a reality for us and the fans. This setup will offer better views, more seating and surround sound. More than anything, I’m just ready to see how God is going to use all the artists, songs and speakers to draw people to Himself. He’s the reason we do this every year!”

“With Peter and Phil back onstage with us, we can’t wait to bring the Newsboys United show to Winter Jam next year,” says Newsboys’ Michael Tait. “It’s a blast to join forces with such an incredible lineup of artists, and the ministry at the heart of Winter Jam is always evident.”

The Winter Jam 2019 Tour Spectacular is produced by Premier Productions and sponsored in part by ChildFund, Liberty University, Samaritan Ministries, Xtreme Conferences, Camp Electric, Premier Vacations & Events, Texas TransEastern and Wayne E. Bailey Produce.

Created and hosted by one of Christian music’s most influential bands, NewSong, Winter Jam exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre’s benchmark tour. Throughout two decades, Winter Jam has helped provide a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas nationwide, consistently showcasing Christian music’s biggest artists.

Earlier this year Winter Jam was crowned the top first quarter music tour in the world. Landing at #2 on Pollstar’s “2018 1Q YTD Worldwide Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours” chart, the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular took the top spot of all music tours, following #1 outing “Disney On Ice.” This year Winter Jam hit a total of 46 cities across the country from January through March, boasting 17 sold-out shows.

For further information, visit jamtour.com<2018.jamtour.com/> or turningpointpr.com<www.turningpointpr.com/>. Follow Winter Jam onFacebook<www.facebook.com/winterjam>, Instagram<www.instagram.com/winterjamtour/> and Twitter .

-30-

[https://gallery.mailchimp.com/b45a1d58c332789d0efea331f/images/173fdd7d-05f7-48a9-ab09-402d9e46c58e.png]

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.