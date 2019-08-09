[GC_A_3.Blue]

Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss Concert Canceled

(GREENSBORO – AUG. 9) – The Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss concert originally scheduled for Saturday, August 17 at Greensboro Coliseum has been canceled.

Ticketholders may obtain refunds at their respective point of purchase. Online Ticketmaster orders will be automatically refunded to the purchaser. Individuals who purchased tickets at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office may obtain refunds beginning Monday, August 12.

