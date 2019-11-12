For Immediate Release: Nov. 12, 2019

Whitney Oakley Named Chief Academic Officer

Rachel Lewis will lead SCALE Greensboro alternative school

Greensboro, N.C. – Dr. Whitney Oakley will officially become the GCS chief academic officer, a title she has held on an interim basis since July of this year. The appointment was made at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

Oakley has served as assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and professional development since 2017, and before that was the district’s executive director of curriculum and Instruction for pre-K through fifth grade. In these roles, she has been instrumental in implementing high-quality resources in reading and math and related professional learning for GCS teachers.

Oakley was a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Alamance-Burlington School System and was that district’s principal of the year in 2010. She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Rachel Lewis was named the new principal of SCALE Greensboro, an alternative school. Lewis has been an assistance principal at Smith High since 2013 and was the acting principal in December 2018, when an armed intruder entered the campus and was subdued without causing any injuries. During her time at Smith High, she has been leading a team that works to reduce inappropriate behaviors that can result in students’ loss of instructional time.

While Lewis has been a member of the administrative team at Smith High, the school has exceeded growth in tested areas for three years in a row, and educator effectiveness has increased each year. She was a dean of student at Northridge Middle School in Charlotte and a math teacher in Charlotte, Kannapolis and St. Croix.

Lewis holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Barber-Scotia College, a master’s degree in communication technology from Strayer University and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from University of Phoenix.

Louis Galiotti, assistant principal at Western High, will serve as interim principal at Doris Henderson Newcomers School. Galiotti was an original member of the GCS/New Leaders Assistant Principal Leadership Academy.

The appointments are effective as of Nov. 13, 2019.

