WGHP misses crucial part of deadly apartment fire story

In 1970 — the year Agapion-Palamaris was born — a group of tenants marched past Agapion’s South Elm office holding a sign: “When does this city plan to do something?”

— Lorraine Ahearn, News & Record, July 26, 2008

GREENSBORO, NC — On May 12th, 2018, a fire in a Greensboro apartment killed five children. According to multiple public documents, the apartment building is owned by Basil N.T. Agapion, Bill Agapion and Sophia Agapion. Local TV station WGHP MyFox8, like other local media, covered the story. Among the four stories on WGHP’s website, none identified the Agapions as the property owners. Instead, WGHP either referred to the owners generically as “the property owners” or incorrectly reported the owner as a real estate company.

The Agapions have a history of being in the news for providing substandard and unsafe housing in Greensboro (here, here, here, here, here and here). To report that they are the owners of an apartment with inoperable smoke detectors in which a fire killed five children would not only be, it seems, basic journalism, but a public service that would add important context to this tragedy. Failing to make clear the Agapion ownership, as WGHP did, is to deprive the community of insight into why and how something like this happened.

I asked WGHP station manager Jim Himes why the Agapions were not identified as the building owners in the four stories. He insisted “We reported the identity of the owner.” They did not. Let’s look:

In one story, there was no mention of the owners.

A second story referred to the owners only as “the property owner.”

“The property owner declined to comment Sunday about an official complaint.”

The other two stories misidentified the property owners:

“FOX8 reached out to the owners of the complex, Arco Realty, and received this statement… Arco Realty said they are cooperating with investigators.”

According to county tax records and the property deed, Arco Realty does not own the apartment that caught on fire. The building is owned by the Agapions personally, according to public records. To report Arco Realty as the owners of the property, as WGHP did, is not only demonstrably wrong, it conceals the people actually responsible for the building—the Agapions.

These tragic deaths happened in a context that WGHP did not recognize or failed to appreciate as important. This was not an isolated incident. It was another episode in a family’s long history. WGHP’s failure to provide that context deprived its audience of a crucial part of the story—maybe the most crucial part of the story.