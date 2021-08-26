For Immediate Release: August 26, 2021

Western High Wins Humphrey Award

School had district’s highest increase in AP exam participation

Greensboro, N.C. – Western High is this year’s winner of the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award. The award was announced Wednesday during the annual State of Our Community event sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The Humphrey Award is designed to “enhance a comprehensive school improvement plan that supports collaboration that leads toward improved student achievement.” A selection committee reviews certain academic metrics and considers how each school plans to engage the community and serve diverse student populations to improve student outcomes.

Western High had the district’s highest increase in students taking Advanced Placement exams, an increase of 4.1 percentage points between 2019 and 2020.

The school will receive $12,000, which it will use to focus on increasing racial understanding and leadership development. A series of book studies for students and staff, along with restorative justice training through Peaceful Schools NC, will help Western High achieve its goal of creating “a culture where our students share ownership of their learning, exercise their voice, and realize opportunities afforded to them after graduation.”

Hubert B. “Hugh” Humphrey was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation from 1981 until he passed away in 2003. Revered by fellow trustees and staff, Humphrey also served as legal counsel to the foundation. In November 2003, the trustees created the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award to honor his dedication. The Foundation established a fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which is used each year to support the cash award.

