Wednesday final night for Central Carolina Fair

Free Admission!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Due to weather concerns, tonight (Wed, Sept. 12) will be the final night of operation for the 2018 Central Carolina Fair. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and admission is free. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available at the discounted price of $20.

Taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Fair features spectacular rides, carnival food and games and attractions for all ages.

In conjunction with the Fair’s early closing, two Fair concerts scheduled for this weekend at White Oak Amphitheatre have been canceled. The Q104.1 ‘Country Fest’ featuring Chase Rice originally scheduled for Sept. 14 and the 105.7 Man Up presents ‘Rock & Ride’ featuring Buckcherry scheduled for Sept. 15 are both canceled. Ticketholders may obtain refunds at their point of purchase.

Please visit centralcarolinafair.com for additional information.

