For Immediate Release: April 4, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Weaver Academy Chorale Wins Big in Nashville

Weaver Academy brings home six awards from Nashville Heritage Music Festival

Greensboro, N.C. – Weaver Academy’s Chorale came out on top after attending the Nashville Heritage Music Festival this past weekend (March 28 – 31). They came home with six awards after competing against 24 other choirs from across the country.

The entire choir earned a 1st Place Superior Rating, 1st Place Choir 1A division, 1st Place overall “Outstanding Choral Group,” and the Adjudicator Award, a special recognition for excellence by the adjudicators.

Individual students also earned top honors. Essence Morgan, Chorale President, received the Ovation Award for exhibiting outstanding leadership skills, and soloist Christoff Hairston earned the Maestro Award as the outstanding soloist in the competition.

“My students were able to gain appreciation for several kinds of music that they had never really listened to before,” said Donna Brotherton, Weaver’s director of choral activities. “They were able to hear choirs from all over the country and make some new friends. We especially enjoyed recording in a studio on ‘Music Row’ and seeing how the recording process works.”

Weaver’s arts program is one of more than 50 magnet and choice programs offered by Guilford County Schools. Anyone interested in applying to Weaver, or any of the other programs, has until this Friday, April 5 to submit an online application. You may find more information on the application process and GCS’ great choices for students by clicking here.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2113>

