Waterline Relocation Work Affects Summit Avenue Beginning May 7
GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2020) – From 5 pm Thursday, May 7, to 6 pm Sunday, May 10, Summit Avenue between Brightwood School Road and Hicone Road will be closed temporarily due to water line work. This project is part of the NCDOT Urban Loop roadway improvement project. A detour will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
