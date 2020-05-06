[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Brian Boyd

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6237

Waterline Relocation Work Affects Summit Avenue Beginning May 7

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2020) – From 5 pm Thursday, May 7, to 6 pm Sunday, May 10, Summit Avenue between Brightwood School Road and Hicone Road will be closed temporarily due to water line work. This project is part of the NCDOT Urban Loop roadway improvement project. A detour will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

# # #

Laine Roberts, Public Education Coordinator

NC Environmental Educator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

P: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[email]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.