Water/Sewer Billing and Payment Changes Due to COVID-19 Reminder

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – If you are having difficulty paying your City water/sewer bill, the Water Resources Department has instituted several options to assist you during the COVID-19 pandemic. These options will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the Water Resources Department.

Payment plans are available and can be arranged by calling the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) on Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

If your water service has been cut off for nonpayment, and is still off, the City will reconnect you for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. Call the number above to be reconnected. The City has temporarily suspended water shutoffs for non-payment and late fees on past due water accounts.

Water Resources in-person customer service is available at the MMOB, 300 W. Washington St., weekdays 8 am to 5 pm. The Greene Street Parking deck on the corner of Greene Street and W. Washington Street is available for parking. Staff will validate parking stubs for customers with a time stamp if needed. The Kitchen Operations Center customer service center is currently closed while it is being renovated to ensure customers and employees stay safe due to COVID-19.

And while an in-person bill payment window has remained open in the Melvin Municipal Office Building downtown, City officials urge customers to pay by one of these methods instead:

* By credit card by phone at 336-373-IPAY (4729)

* Online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill>

* Using the payment drop-box located at the Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.

The usual $1 convenience fee for paying water payments online or by phone has been temporarily waived.

See the City’s COVID-19 website, www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19>, for the latest news, cancelations, and service changes.

