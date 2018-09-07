Editor’s Note: Pictured from left are Chad Land, Wes Williams, Frank Shepherd and John Graham, the September GCS Employees of the Month.

Warehouse Team Named GCS Employees of the Month

Four employees honored for supporting GCS schools

Greensboro, N.C. – The four members of the surplus warehouse team have a big job, repairing and relocating furniture and supplies to schools and offices across the county. But when the tornado hit in April, their job got even bigger.

The four team members – manager Frank Shepherd, John Graham, Chad Land and Wes Williams – made the needs of Erwin Montessori, Hampton Elementary and Peeler Elementary a top priority, working long hours to ensure that students and staff had what they needed in their temporary school homes.

Their work did not go unnoticed, especially by the media specialists who saw the time and effort the men put into moving hundreds of heavy books into new library locations.

“The warehouse staff has excelled at relocating the three schools damaged by the tornado. I have seen first-hand their willingness to go out of their way to move the books and other resources from the damaged libraries,” says Mary Nifong, media specialist at Kirkman Park Elementary. “I’m amazed at how such a small staff can take care of the needs of such a large school system.”

Echoes Nancy Cravey, media specialist at Erwin Montessori: “Most recently, they made time to help sort through and transport stored materials so additional books could be moved into one of the “tornado” schools to expand the school library so students would have access to more books. The demands on their time are many, but they generously spent hours stacking boxes on pallets, loading the truck and moving over 150 boxes into the library. This was an unexpected task, and their help was integral to making it happen. The students of Alamance and Erwin will directly benefit from the time they spent and the energy they put into their job. They work quietly behind the scenes and what they do may often go unnoticed, but they have made a big impact on our students.”

The four employees each received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of September, their photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at the district warehouse and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

