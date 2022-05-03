WAR on the Catwalk coming to Tanger Center on August 9
Greensboro, N.C. – Your favorite queens from around the world grace the Tanger Center stage on August 9, 2022.
Tickets are on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
WAR On The Catwalk. Get ready for your favorite queens from around the world as they perform live on stage. Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes and Miz Cracker with performances by Krystal Versace, The Vivienne, Kita Mean, Kornbread, Priyanka, Icesis Couture, Jimbo, Kylie Sonique Love, Denali, Crystal Methyd, Heidi N Closet and Olivia Lux. All ages welcome. Presented by Murray & Peter. Get tour info at www.DragFans.com<www.DragFans.com>.
Lauren Hill
Advertising Manager
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, NC
www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>