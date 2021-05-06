[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Voting Begins for Library’s One City, One Book Selection

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2021) – Greensboro is known for a rich literary heritage of noted authors which may be why this town loves to read. To celebrate, the Greensboro Public Library, along with a host of community partners, sponsors One City, One Book every other year. Lively programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more offer opportunities for the entire community to engage around the themes of the chosen work.

One City, One Book programming begins this fall and now is the time for Greensboro readers to help select a title for the community read. The process began with a selection committee that reviewed over 50 titles and submitted a short list to the executive committee which included the library director, representatives from the Library Board of Trustees and Greensboro Public Library Foundation along with a group of community partners. The executive committee has narrowed the options for this year to three titles: My Vanishing Country by Bakari Sellers; There There by Tommy Orange; and What Unites Us by Dan Rather. The final selection will be chosen by votes from readers in the community who want to have a say in this shared reading experience.

My Vanishing Country is a memoir by CNN Political Analyst Bakari Sellers. The author grew up in Denmark, South Carolina a majority African-American town of 3,500 which is emblematic of the rural, working class black life. The book charts Sellers’ extraordinary journey that led him from being the youngest person to serve in the South Carolina legislature to his current role with CNN.

There There is a Pulitzer Prize Finalist by Native American author Tommy Orange. This debut novel follows twelve characters from Native communities as they all travel to the Big Oakland Powwow. With a common history these voices share the plight of the urban Native American with unflinching focus.

Venerated television news anchor Dan Rather shares essays on what it means to be an American in his book What Unites Us. Readers are reminded of the founding principles of our nation, the freedoms that define us, the institutions that sustain us and the audacity of the American spirit. This is a book that traces where we have been in order that we can chart a way forward and heal the bitter divisions.

Director Brigitte Blanton believes that the Library serves as a Conduit to Destiny® for everyone.

“When we read, we learn new things and when we read together, we also learn about the people with whom we are sharing the experience. The conversations started, the collaborations formed and the gaps that find bridges are what makes this programming so relevant to building a stronger community. Participating in One City, One Book fosters understanding among diverse groups of residents and brings us all closer together.”

Greensboro readers can vote for their choice at this website<www.surveymonkey.com/r/M59KZBP>. Paper ballots are available at all library locations for those who do not have internet access. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.

