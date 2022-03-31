[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Vision and Hearing Screenings at Central Library April 8

GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2022) – The Lions Club Vision Van will offer free hearing and vision screenings from 9 am to 3 pm, Friday, April 8 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Fulfilling their mission, “We Serve!”, the Hamilton Lakes Lions Club will sponsor the Mobile Screening Unit (MSU).

Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and highly-trained technicians, the MSU will be parked in front of Central Library to conduct the screenings for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucoma, and other eye diseases. Through early detection, screenings will prevent additional hearing loss, blindness, and other chronic illnesses.

The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club has served Greensboro for over 60 years and is a part of Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization. Screenings are free and available to anyone.

