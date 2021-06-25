For Media Inquiries:

Virginia Race Tracks Team Up to Offer Three-Event Ticket Package this Summer

Southern Virginia Motorsports Council’s Racing Through Summer Ticket Package Gives Tourists and Locals Alike Discounted Access to Three High-Speed Races

South Boston, Virginia – June 16, 2021 – Southern Virginia Motorsports Council (SVMC) is launching an exciting package including tickets to three exhilarating races, showcasing southern Virginia’s rich racing history and the return of high-speed racing at multiple tracks this summer. Featuring three different styles of racing for only $50, the Racing Through the Summer<virnow.com/events/9225/> package offers savings for race lovers to attend “Night of Fire” at Virginia Motorsports Park, “Italian Delight Night at the Races” at South Boston Speedway and the SVRA Speed Tour and Trans Am race at VIRginia International Raceway. The package offers 38% in savings compared to buying event tickets individually, and those who purchase the package in advance will be entered into a drawing for a race experience upgrade at each track.

Racing Through the Summer kicks off with tickets to the “Night of Fire” and Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) ProStars race on Saturday, July 31 at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie. A specialty race within the new Summit Racing Equipment ProStars event, the best PDRA professional and sportsman racers will square off for the chance to win over $55,000. The second event, “Italian Delight Night at the Races,” at South Boston Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 21 features stock cars whipping around the speedway in four different divisions, combined for 170 laps. Rounding out the three-event experience, the SVRA Speed Tour and Trans Am race during the annual SVRA Gold Cup weekend will take over VIR on Saturday, Sept. 25, packed with veteran stock car and sportscar legends racing vintage and muscle cars.

“After a year filled with ups and downs, each of these tracks could not be happier to open our doors to racing fans, locals and tourists alike,” said Connie Nyholm, co-owner of VIRginia International Raceway. “The Racing Through the Summer package is a wonderful way for people to explore the variety of racing that southern Virginia is lucky to have and watch front row as the high-speed action returns to our state. We’re ready to kickstart a summer of racing and can’t wait to welcome in guests, waving the coveted checkered flag.”

The package was created as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), who awarded a $10,000 grant donation to SVMC in May. Through these grant funds, VTC aims to help local and regional tourism efforts, which is one of the top revenue generating engine in the Commonwealth.

The Racing Through the Summer package is now available to purchase through VIRginia International Raceway’s website<virnow.com/events/9225/>. For more information on the package or about any of the races the package gives access to, visit svmcracing.com<www.svmcracing.com/>.

About Southern Virginia Motorsports Council (SVMC)

Southern Virginia Motorsports Council (SVMC) is a group that was formed in early 2020 with the mission of collaboration and advocating for motorsports in the southern Virginia region. The vision of this group and this project is to create awareness, education and promotion of motorsports in southern Virginia. To learn more about the Southern Virginia Motorsports Council, visit svmcracing.com<www.svmcracing.com/>.