VIRginia International Raceway Waves Checkered Flag for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Aug. 23-25

Premier Racing Event Brings Weekend of Entertainment and Family Fun to the Mid-Atlantic

Danville, Virginia – July 9, 2019 – VIRginia International Raceway is bringing back its biggest spectator event of the year this August with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race weekend. The premier sports car racing series in North America, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 with non-stop action, family-friendly entertainment and high-speed racing throughout the weekend, concluding with the headlining Michelin GT Challenge race Sunday, Aug. 25.

“Being one of the top road courses in North America, it’s always exciting to bring our championship series back to VIR and this year is no different,” said Scott Atherton, president of IMSA. “The sharp turns and elevation spikes truly put even our most talented drivers to the test and takes the competition to another level. Fans of exhilarating racing will not want to miss this weekend at VIR.”

The only Mid-Atlantic track on the WeatherTech Championship schedule, VIR’s iconic 3.27-mile, 17-turn full course features drastic elevation changes and the famously challenging “climbing esses” for drivers to conquer and spectators to “wow” over. The two-hour, 40-minute Michelin GT Challenge pushes drivers, and their cars, to the limits on the course, reaching top speeds close to 190 miles per hour.

“We are extremely honored to yet again to host the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship,” said Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of VIR. “The many incredible, adrenaline-spiking races throughout the entire weekend, including the Michelin GT Challenge as the grand finale, allow motorsports fans and excitement seekers alike to experience world class sports car racing. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the track this August and see who ends up on the top step of the podium!”

Along with the Michelin GT Challenge, VIR acts as the ideal venue for other support series, including:

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge is a two-hour IMSA-sanctioned race, including the Grand Sport (GS) and Touring Car (TCR) classes, showcasing the newest high-performance sports cars, coupes and sedans.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America is the world’s fastest single-make series. It is returning to the North American circuit for its sixth year.

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama is in its 15th season, where drivers compete in one of the largest of Porsche’s 21 single-make Cup Challenge series in the world.

IMSA Prototype Challenge is an IMSA racing series featuring single-seat prototype cars.

Race weekend activities don’t stop on the track – the entertainment continues with a skydiver performance, Michelin hot lap ride-alongs, practice and qualifying, car corrals and more. Visitors can also supplement their weekend with VIR’s many amenities like shooting sports, karting or dining at the Oak Tree Tavern.

Advanced tickets for the Michelin GT Challenge race weekend are $50 for Friday-only, $55 for Saturday-only, $60 for Sunday-only, $70 for a two-day Saturday and Sunday ticket, and $80 for a three-day ticket. All tickets will be an additional $10 if purchased at the gate. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.virnow.com or call (434) 822-TIKS.

About VIRginia International Raceway

VIRginia International Raceway is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities. A prominent test facility for the automotive industry, VIR has the distinction of being named one of the top six courses in North America by Car and Driver Magazine, and southern roots and hospitality make it one of the friendliest. Conveniently located at the Virginia/North Carolina border, VIR is just a short two-hour trip from Richmond and about an hour and 15 minutes from both the Piedmont-Triad and Raleigh-Durham International Airports.

VIR visitors enjoy a full onsite resort, complete with amenities such as lodging, dining, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more. VIR’s hospitality features also make the property an unparalleled venue for corporate retreats, team building, special events and other group experiences. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com, Facebook or Twitter.

About IMSA

The International Motor Sports Association, LLC (IMSA) was originally founded in 1969 and owns a long and rich history in sports car racing. Today, IMSA is the sanctioning body of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier sports car racing series in North America. IMSA also sanctions the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA Prototype Challenge, as well as four one-make series: Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama; Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama; Ferrari Challenge North America; and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America. IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) which operates the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The partnership enables selected IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors to earn automatic entries into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. For more information, visit www.IMSA.com, http://www.twitter.com/IMSA or www.facebook.com/IMSA.

About Michelin North America

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, Earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 22,650 and operates 20 major manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

