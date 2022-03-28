Vince Gill coming to Tanger Center

[Vince-Gill_1190x490]Vince Gill coming to Tanger CenterWendy Moten Joining as Featured GuestGreensboro, N.C. – (March 28, 2022) One of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past thirty years, superstar Vince Gill< www.vincegill.com/ > just announced that he will resume touring this summer with 18 dates being released today and more to be announced in the weeks to come. It is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten< wendymoten.com/home >, who has most recently become known for her breathtaking performances on NBC’s The Voice in 2021.Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, is looking forward to stepping center-stage again. “When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now, the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But, I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Featured during each evening’s concert will be singer Wendy Moten who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years. Gill, who produced Moten’s most recent album I’ve Got You Covered had this to say: “I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards).

In the words of Emmylou Harris, “Vince is one of those rare gifts the universe gives to all of us.” So, get your tickets now!

TOUR DATES (Additional dates to be announced)

7/7 Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC

7/8 Township Auditorium Columbia, SC

7/9 North Charleston Performing Arts Center N. Charleston, SC

7/10 Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA

7/14 Alabama Theater Birmingham, AL

7/15 Saenger Theater Mobile, AL

7/16 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL

7/17 Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL

7/20 Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL

7/21 Adler Theatre Davenport, IA

7/22 Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA

7/23 Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE

7/26 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

8/12 Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre Oklahoma City, OK

8/13 Billy Bob’s Texas Ft. Worth, TX

8/14 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN

8/26 Dothan Civic Center Dothan, AL

8/28 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

For more information about summer tour 2022 go to www.vincegill.com<www.vincegill.com/>

ABOUT VINCE GILL:

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. Since then, Gill has won 17 additional CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and eight Academy of Country Music Awards. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill’s compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and was awarded the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career he has released 20 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands including Pure Prairie League, The Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017 Vince was asked to join the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour.

ABOUT WENDY MOTEN:

Wendy Moten is an exceptional, adaptable singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music industry as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm through her remarkable run on NBC’s The Voice in 2021. She turned all four judges’ chairs on her blind audition and ended up in second place overall – unprecedented for an artist in her 50s. A native of Memphis, Moten sang R&B on a major label in the 90s then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She spent 15 years as the key support voice for Julio Iglesias. And she has toured with Martina McBride, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and Vince Gill. She’s performed as a soloist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and been a featured artist in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Musician Spotlight series. In 2019 she joined the Grammy-winning Nashville western swing band The Time Jumpers.

