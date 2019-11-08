[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Veterans’ Stories Come to Life at History Museum November 9

GREENSBORO, NC (November 8, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum is hosting the annual Lifted Voices: Greensboro Veterans tribute to the contributions of area veterans on Saturday, November 9, following the Veterans Day Parade.

Costumed interpreters in the museum galleries will portray local veterans from the Revolution to the Gulf War, sharing their different histories. Lifted Voices: Greensboro Veterans begins immediately after the conclusion of the parade, around 1 pm. Admission to the program and museum is free.

The museum is also proud to participate in the 2019 Veterans Day Parade, organized by the Guilford County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20. The parade begins at 12 pm on E. Lindsay Street in Downtown Greensboro. Parade participants include Gold Star families who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and veterans representing World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as well as area high school bands, JROTC from various schools, military vehicles, motorcycle groups, floats and more.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday to Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 2–5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

