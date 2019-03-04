For Immediate Release: March 4, 2019

Veteran GCS Teacher Named GCS Employee of the Month

Dudley High Spanish teacher has more than 50 years of service to GCS

Greensboro, N.C. – No one can doubt Virginia Griffin’s dedication to Guilford County Schools. The Dudley High alumna retired from GCS in 1994 with 30 years of teaching experience. But she couldn’t stay away. She returned to GCS in 1996 as a part-time teacher and currently teaches Spanish at Dudley High, serving more than 50 years in the district.

Today she was named the March GCS Employee of the Month.

Griffin was nominated by Penn-Griffin School for the Arts assistant principal Charnelle Shephard, a former Dudley High teacher who considers Griffin to be a friend and mentor. “Ms. Griffin is the excellent example of commitment to education and Guilford County Schools. She is a team player, a great mentor, and reflects for new teachers a wisdom that is missing from a lack of veteran teachers remaining in the profession. She is very much deserving of this recognition as she has taught countless numbers of students and continues teaching and giving back to the community. She uses the Spanish language to not only teach children but support Spanish-speaking families and non-Spanish speakers in Guilford County. She works closely with youth as a mentor and delivers food to needy families. This truly reflects the mission of GCS.”

Griffin received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given more than $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of March, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Dudley High and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

