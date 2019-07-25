

For Immediate Release: July 25, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Valued Community Member Appointed to GTCC Board of Trustees

Bettye Young-Stewart was appointed at the GCS July 25 meeting

Greensboro, N.C. – At its July 25 meeting, the GCS Board of Education appointed Bettye Young-Stewart as the newest member of the Guilford Technical Community College Board of Trustees as James Bryant III’s term expired on June 30.

Young-Stewart brings a wealth of experience in both business and education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in behavioral science at Shaw University, and her master’s degree in adult education at North Carolina A&T State University.

In her career, Young-Stewart has been the director of public relations at L. Richardson Memorial Hospital, a financial planner at Life of Virginia Insurance Company, a criminal case consultant at the Law Office of Walter T. Johnson, Jr. Esquire, and the director for operations and compliance at North Carolina A&T State University.

Young-Stewart has also owned her own business, Individualized Service Providers Incorporated (ISP, Inc.), since 1985. At ISP, Inc. she trains and implements mediation certifications, cultural diversity, team building, etiquette, public relations and anti-bullying programs.

“Bettye Young-Stewart has lived an incredible life that is going to allow her to bring a different perspective to the table at GTCC discussions. Being knowledgeable in team building, diversity, and adult education among many other topics, will bring an invaluable viewpoint to many aspects of this role,” said Board of Education Chair, Deena Hayes.

