[PR header w Deena]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 18, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Vaccination Deadline for Seventh-Graders Is Next Week

Students are required to get two vaccinations before the 30th day after school begins

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS wants to remind parents of seventh-graders to be sure they are vaccinated by Sept. 25.

Seventh-graders are required to get two vaccinations, the Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine and the Tdap booster vaccine. It is state law for all seventh-grade students to have these vaccines by the 30th calendar day after the start of school, which is Sept. 25 for traditional schools. Failure to submit proof of vaccination by this date will result in suspension from school on Sept. 26.

Students can be vaccinated at their doctor’s offices or at the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

When: Appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Where: Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, general immunization clinics, 1100 E. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro and 501 E. Green Drive in High Point.

To make an appointment: Call 336-641-3245.

What to bring: Your child’s immunization (vaccination) record.

Cost: Fees may apply to some vaccines. Please inquire about cost when you call for the appointment. If you have health insurance, including Medicaid, please have your card handy when you call. Public Health accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare insurances for childhood immunizations. Persons with these insurances will receive vaccinations at no out of pocket expense at the time of service delivery. Public Health will file claims for immunizations for clients who have other major insurance providers, but clients must pay the entire billed amount at the time of visit.

Payment methods accepted are: cash, personal checks with a North Carolina address, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express credit cards, and debit cards.

For more information: Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division at 336-641-3245 or your child’s health care provider.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR footer w Deena]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323