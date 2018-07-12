[USA%2520Swimming] [GAClogo]

For Release: July 12, 2018

Contact: Andrew Brown, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 336-373-7456

John Martin, USA Swimming, 719-362-6422

USA Swimming awards Greensboro Aquatic Center two Championship Meets

(Greensboro, NC) – USA Swimming has announced the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) has been selected to host the 2018 Winter National Championships and 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East.

“We are looking forward to two great meets later this year at the state-of-the-art Greensboro Aquatic Center,” said Mike Unger, USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer. “The 2018 Winter National Championships will kick off the qualifying period for 2020 Olympic Trials, and this event will begin an exciting run to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

The 2018 Winter National Championships will be held Nov. 28-Dec. 1 and will feature approximately 800 swimmers. The event, which returns to the GAC for the first time since 2014, will be a long-course meters meet and swimmers can post qualifying times for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming. The following week (Dec. 5-8), the GAC will host the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, a short-course yards meet, that will include an estimated 1,200 up-and-coming swimmers.

“We are thrilled to be awarded these two elite events and continue to strengthen our outstanding relationship with USA Swimming,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “Hosting these two prestigious meets before the end of the year – which will bring 2,000 swimmers to Greensboro – will add to what has been an incredible 2018 for the GAC.”

aBOUT usa swIMMing

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org .

ABOUT GREENSBORO AQUATIC CENTER

The 78,323-square-foot indoor Greensboro Aquatic Center has emerged as one of the top aquatic venues in the nation since its opening in 2011. Built at a cost of nearly $19 million, the state-of-the-art, multi-purpose, three-pool facility has provided the City the opportunity to host high school and collegiate events, USA Swimming meets, Masters swimming and U.S. Water Polo events, as well as many local, regional, collegiate and national swimming and diving competitions. This facility operates 15 hours per day and the estimated economic impact of GAC events to date is estimated at $150 million. For more information, visit www.greensboroaquaticcenter.com .

