us29and16th1050pi09282019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

The Greensboro Police Department is working a traffic accident with injury at US29 and 16th street.

At This US29 South bound is closed to all traffic. Vehicles are being diverted to Summit Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Area.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.