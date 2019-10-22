[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Urban Libraries Council Honors Greensboro Public Library with Innovation Award

GREENSBORO, NC (October 22, 2019) – The Urban Libraries Council announced Greensboro Public Library as one of 10 Top Innovators during the 2019 Innovations Celebration held on October 17 in Salt Lake City. The annual Innovations award program recognizes leading practices from ULC’s member library systems across the US and Canada.

A panel of expert judges selected Greensboro Public Libraries Tech Navigator program from 260 submissions in 10 categories that showcase out-of-the box thinking and creative applications of library resources. Greensboro Public Library won in the category of Measuring the Library’s Impact. Award winners were recognized for their level of creativity, ability for other libraries to adapt their work and the outcomes achieved. All 2019 ULC Innovations can be viewed at urbanlibraries.org<www.urbanlibraries.org/innovations/archive?year=2019&category=-&award=->.

“This year’s winners put forth bold ideas that will fundamentally bring about positive change,” said Urban Libraries Council President and CEO Susan Benton. “For this year’s Innovations Initiative, we received our most diverse and exceptional submissions to date. We celebrate Greensboro Public Library for presenting a groundbreaking initiative that is sure to transform their community and inspire libraries across North America.”

In 2018 the Greensboro Public Library initiated the Tech Navigators program to provide free one-on-one technology assistance. Customers can make an appointment for a 30-minute Tech Navigator session to learn about computer basics; how to use a mouse and keyboard; setting up e-mail; browsing the Internet; researching online databases; searching for jobs online; using a smartphone, tablet or eReader; and downloading free Library resources.

Library Director Brigitte Blanton said, “Technology plays a critical role in connecting people to government services, health resources, job opportunities and social activities. Our Tech Navigator program brings staff and customers together, disrupting barriers to access and creating a more connected, tech-savvy community.”

