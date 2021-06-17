UPDATE:Traffic Advisory Wendover at Elm

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
***UPDATE ALL LANES ARE RE-OPENED***
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2021) – Both eastbound and westbound East Wendover Avenue at Elm Street are currently down to one lane, each direction, due to a traffic crash.
Motorists are asked to use an alternate route or be prepared for slow traffic until the crash can be cleared.
