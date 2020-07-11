Updated traffic advisory Yanceyville Street

Update: Yanceyville Street is now open to all traffic.

Traffic Advisory – 3700 block of Yanceyville Street

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2020) -Please be advised that Yanceyville Street, between Kenion Street and Cushing Street, is closed due to a single vehicle accident, with damage to a utility pole. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

