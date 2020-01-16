UPDATED: Traffic Advisory: Yanceyville St is NOW OPEN

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2020) – Please be advised Yanceyville Street is closed between Archergate Rd and Cinder Rd due to a traffic accident with serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and avoid this route, if possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

