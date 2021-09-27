Updated Traffic Advisory West Market Street 09272021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATED: West Market Street is now open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2021) – Please be advised, West Market Street will be shut down to all eastbound traffic from Bunker Hill Road to Sandy Ridge Road due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

