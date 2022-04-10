Updated Traffic Advisory West Florida Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Update: All roads are back open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2022) – Please be advised West Florida Street will be shut down going both directions between Hardie Street and Coliseum Blvd due to a motor vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

# # #