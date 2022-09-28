Updated Traffic Advisory Wendover Ave

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

"Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people"

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: All Lanes of Wendover Ave have been re-opened.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2022) -Please be advised that Wendover eastbound at Norwalk is down to one lane due to a traffic crash involving several vehicles as well as some minor injuries. It is expected that the area will be closed to traffic for approximately thirty to forty-five minutes.

There is no additional information at this time. Motorists are ask to avoid the area at this time. An updated release will be sent out when the area is open to traffic.

