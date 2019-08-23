Updated Traffic Advisory Summit Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2019) – All lanes are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2019) – Summit Avenue is closed beneath the Phillips Avenue bridge due to a single vehicle collision involving unknown injuries. Vehicle discovered unoccupied. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

