Updated Traffic Advisory – Stanley Rd. W Wendover.Lanada Rd 9-05-21

September 5, 2021

UPDATE: Stanley Road is now back open
Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 5, 2021) – Stanley Road between W. Wendover Avenue and Lanada Road will be shut down until further notice due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route and avoid this area.

