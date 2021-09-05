Updated Traffic Advisory – Stanley Rd. W Wendover.Lanada Rd 9-05-21

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
UPDATE: Stanley Road is now back open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 5, 2021) – Stanley Road between W. Wendover Avenue and Lanada Road will be shut down until further notice due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route and avoid this area.
