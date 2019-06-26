Updated Traffic Advisory Merritt Dr 06262019

***UPDATED TRAFFIC ADVISORY***

Merritt Drive between Mosby Drive and Annadale Drive will be closed for an extended period of time due to an ongoing Homicide investigation.

Please avoid this area and use alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2019 ) -Please be advised that Merritt Drive is currently closed between Overland Heights and Annadale Drive due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Officers responded to this crash at approximately 1:22 a.m.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

