Updated Traffic Advisory McConnell Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2021) -McConnell Road is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2021) -McConnell Rd is closed between Booker Street and Benbow Road due to down utility lines in the roadway causing a single car vehicle crash.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route or be prepared for slow traffic until the crash can be cleared.

=======================================================

