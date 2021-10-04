UPDATED Traffic Advisory: I-40 W is NOW OPEN

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
*****I-40 W IS NOW OPEN*****
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021) – I40 westbound is currently blocked between Randleman Rd and Freeman Mill Rd due to a vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and use I85 south as an alternate route.
