Updated Traffic Advisory I-40/Randleman Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Updated Traffic Advisory

Greensboro, NC (December 22,2021) – All lanes of I-40 are back open at this time.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 21, 2021) – Please be advised, all lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Randleman Road are closed until an accident scene and road debris can be cleaned up. All traffic is being diverted. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel until further notice.

