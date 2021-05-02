Updated Traffic Advisory – I-40 050022021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Update: All lanes of I-40 are now open.
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2021) – Please be advised that Interstate 40 Westbound is closed at Mount Hope Church Road in both directions. Greensboro Police is on scene investigating a vehicle accident with injury.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
No further information is available at this time.
