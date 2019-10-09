UPDATED traffic advisory E Cone Blvd 102019

***UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS OPEN****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2019) – E. Cone Boulevard is closed between Yanceyville Street and N. Church Street due to a water main break. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

