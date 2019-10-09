UPDATED traffic advisory E Cone Blvd 102019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

***UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS OPEN****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2019) – E. Cone Boulevard is closed between Yanceyville Street and N. Church Street due to a water main break. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336-373-3879

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.