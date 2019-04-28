Updated Traffic Advisory Cleared Random Drive

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2019) Random Drive is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2019) The traffic collision investigation has been upgraded to a fatality involving a juvenile. Crash reconstruction has been called out and the investigation is ongoing. Motorists are still asked to avoid this area.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2019) – Random Drive is closed between Annadale Drive and Bramlet Place due to a vehicle collision involving serious injury under investigation. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes and avoid this area.

