Updated Summit Avenue Press Release

***Update*** southbound lanes of Summit Avenue at 16th Street are still closed pending utility repairs. ***Update***
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2018) – All southbound lanes of Summit Avenue between 16th Street and Phillips Avenue are closed due to a down utility-pole resulting from a vehicle collision involving no injuries.
