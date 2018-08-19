Updated Summit Avenue Press Release

***Update*** southbound lanes of Summit Avenue at 16th Street are still closed pending utility repairs. ***Update***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2018) – All southbound lanes of Summit Avenue between 16th Street and Phillips Avenue are closed due to a down utility-pole resulting from a vehicle collision involving no injuries.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.