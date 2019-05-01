Updated Streets—— Traffic Advisory Gate City Blvd 05012019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2019 ) – Please be advised that Gate City Boulevard between Tate Street and Dillard Street in both directions are closed at this time due to a vehicle crash.

No further information is available at this time.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

