Updated Registration Link – – Library Program Explores Impact of DNA Testing on Families and Society

UPDATED REGISTRATION LINK: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mf9Q6RLHSkuofr8AA4EvVw

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3617

Library Program Explores Impact of DNA Testing on Families and Society

GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library welcomes award-winning journalist Libby Copeland as she discusses her 2020 book, The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are in a Zoom meeting from 7-8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 13. In this thoroughly modern genetic detective story, Copeland investigates the rapidly evolving phenomenon of home DNA testing while exploring the culture of genealogy buffs, the science of DNA, and the business of companies like Ancestry and 23andMe.

What are the ramifications (intended and unintended) of discovering information that can shake up long held core beliefs about heritage and identity? What happens when the test reveals a long-buried family secret or unexpected relatives?

The book’s publication coincides with the 20th anniversary of home DNA testing for ancestry purposes as well as a tipping point with over 30 million Americans now tested. The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are explores the hype of home DNA testing and its implications for family, heritage, and American culture.

Participants can register in advance at this link<zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mf9Q6RLHSkuofr8AA4EvVw>. For more Information, email Beth Sheffield<mailto:Beth.Sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov>. To learn more about Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.