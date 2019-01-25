Press Release: 21 year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in single car crash, Old Oak Ridge Road

*****Update*****

Miss Lakira Denise Leak died as a result of her injuries at 11:55am on 01/25/2019 while at Moses Cone Hospital. Investigation is still ongoing.

Critical Injuries Crash

Greensboro, NC(January 25, 2019) On 01/24/2019 at 12:35am Miss Lakira Denise Leak (21yrs old of Winston Salem) was operating her 2003 Honda Accord west in the 5800 block of Old Oak Ridge Rd. Miss Leak lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway to the right and struck a cluster of trees. Miss Leak was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with life threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition at this time. Investigation is ongoing by Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Team.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.